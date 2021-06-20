Emirates said it will resume carrying passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria from June 23. Photo: Reuters
Emirates to resume passenger flights from India, South Africa and Nigeria after ban over coronavirus surges
- The UAE suspended all flights from India – including for transit passengers – in April in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19
- About 300 flights a week were operating between the UAE and India before the ban, making the air corridor one of the busiest in the world
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Emirates said it will resume carrying passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria from June 23. Photo: Reuters