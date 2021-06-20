Emirates said it will resume carrying passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria from June 23. Photo: Reuters Emirates said it will resume carrying passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria from June 23. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  South Asia

Emirates to resume passenger flights from India, South Africa and Nigeria after ban over coronavirus surges

  • The UAE suspended all flights from India – including for transit passengers – in April in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19
  • About 300 flights a week were operating between the UAE and India before the ban, making the air corridor one of the busiest in the world

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:20pm, 20 Jun, 2021

