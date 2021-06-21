An Indian woman receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai. Photo: EPA
India launches free vaccines for all adults as PM Modi hails benefits of yoga to guard against coronavirus
- The government aims to inoculate all of India’s 1.1 billion adults by the end of the year but only 4 per cent have been vaccinated so far
- ‘When I speak to frontline warriors, they tell me that they have adopted yoga as a protective shield in their fight against coronavirus,’ Modi said
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
