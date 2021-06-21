An Indian woman receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai. Photo: EPA An Indian woman receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai. Photo: EPA
India launches free vaccines for all adults as PM Modi hails benefits of yoga to guard against coronavirus

  • The government aims to inoculate all of India’s 1.1 billion adults by the end of the year but only 4 per cent have been vaccinated so far
  • ‘When I speak to frontline warriors, they tell me that they have adopted yoga as a protective shield in their fight against coronavirus,’ Modi said

Updated: 2:02pm, 21 Jun, 2021

