An Indian soldier guards a highway leading to the Ladakh region, where India’s foreign minister said China’s ‘close-up deployment still continues’. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA An Indian soldier guards a highway leading to the Ladakh region, where India’s foreign minister said China’s ‘close-up deployment still continues’. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA
An Indian soldier guards a highway leading to the Ladakh region, where India’s foreign minister said China’s ‘close-up deployment still continues’. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA
India
Asia /  South Asia

China’s military build-up at disputed border worries India, foreign minister says

  • Uncertainty over whether Beijing will fulfil its promise on troop reductions remains a challenge for relations, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said
  • His comments come a year after 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops were killed in the bloodiest border clashes in more than four decades

Topic |   India
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:20pm, 23 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indian soldier guards a highway leading to the Ladakh region, where India’s foreign minister said China’s ‘close-up deployment still continues’. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA An Indian soldier guards a highway leading to the Ladakh region, where India’s foreign minister said China’s ‘close-up deployment still continues’. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA
An Indian soldier guards a highway leading to the Ladakh region, where India’s foreign minister said China’s ‘close-up deployment still continues’. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE