An Indian soldier guards a highway leading to the Ladakh region, where India’s foreign minister said China’s ‘close-up deployment still continues’. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA
China’s military build-up at disputed border worries India, foreign minister says
- Uncertainty over whether Beijing will fulfil its promise on troop reductions remains a challenge for relations, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said
- His comments come a year after 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops were killed in the bloodiest border clashes in more than four decades
