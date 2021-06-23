Special police officer recruits who completed nearly three months of physical training demonstrate their skills at Kathua in Indian-controlled Kashmir earlier this month. Photo: AP
Indian police train Kashmir villagers to help secure border with Pakistan
- Special police officers are local recruits who mainly work in intelligence gathering and counter-insurgency, but in recent years have helped in border areas
- The volatile frontier between India and Pakistan has been silent since February, when the two nuclear-armed nations reaffirmed a 2003 ceasefire accord
Topic | India
Special police officer recruits who completed nearly three months of physical training demonstrate their skills at Kathua in Indian-controlled Kashmir earlier this month. Photo: AP