Rescuers at the site of an explosion in a shop that killed three and injured dozens of people in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Three killed and dozens injured in commercial building explosion in Dhaka, Bangladesh
- Rescuers found the bodies of two people at the scene and rushed more than 40 others to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. One victim died in hospital
- Twelve people who sustained burn injuries are said to be in critical condition
Topic | Bangladesh
