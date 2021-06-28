Rescuers at the site of an explosion in a shop that killed three and injured dozens of people in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Rescuers at the site of an explosion in a shop that killed three and injured dozens of people in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Three killed and dozens injured in commercial building explosion in Dhaka, Bangladesh

  • Rescuers found the bodies of two people at the scene and rushed more than 40 others to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. One victim died in hospital
  • Twelve people who sustained burn injuries are said to be in critical condition

DPA
DPA

Updated: 2:07am, 28 Jun, 2021

