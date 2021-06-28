People try to board a ferry as authorities ordered a new lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in Munshiganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Migrant workers flee Dhaka as Bangladesh tightens coronavirus lockdown rules
- People will be ordered to stay at their homes while only emergency services and export-oriented factories continue operations
- A resurgence in infections has prompted the government to toughen restrictions in stages from Monday
