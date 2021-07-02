Indian nurses pay tribute to doctors who have died from coronavirus. Photo: dpa
Coronavirus: India’s death toll reaches 400,000; Australia tightens cap on international arrivals
- Experts believe India may have undercounted deaths significantly and the actual number could have reached 1 million or even higher
- Australian cities Sydney, Brisbane and Perth – home to about 10 million people – are currently in lockdown
