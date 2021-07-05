Pakistani security officials inspect the scene a day after a bomb blast near the residence of Hafiz Saeed, head of banned Islamic charity Jamat ud Dawa, in Lahore. At least three people were killed and 24 others were injured. Photo: EPA-EFE Pakistani security officials inspect the scene a day after a bomb blast near the residence of Hafiz Saeed, head of banned Islamic charity Jamat ud Dawa, in Lahore. At least three people were killed and 24 others were injured. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistani security officials inspect the scene a day after a bomb blast near the residence of Hafiz Saeed, head of banned Islamic charity Jamat ud Dawa, in Lahore. At least three people were killed and 24 others were injured. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan blames India for deadly Lahore car bombing

  • The June 23 explosion took place outside the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Saeed, who has been designated a terrorist by the US
  • Pakistan’s national security adviser said an investigation found India’s RAW intelligence agency was behind the incident

Topic |   Pakistan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:00am, 5 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistani security officials inspect the scene a day after a bomb blast near the residence of Hafiz Saeed, head of banned Islamic charity Jamat ud Dawa, in Lahore. At least three people were killed and 24 others were injured. Photo: EPA-EFE Pakistani security officials inspect the scene a day after a bomb blast near the residence of Hafiz Saeed, head of banned Islamic charity Jamat ud Dawa, in Lahore. At least three people were killed and 24 others were injured. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistani security officials inspect the scene a day after a bomb blast near the residence of Hafiz Saeed, head of banned Islamic charity Jamat ud Dawa, in Lahore. At least three people were killed and 24 others were injured. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE