Exiled Tibetan government officials watch a video message from the 14th Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, India, on July 6, 2021. Photo: AP Exiled Tibetan government officials watch a video message from the 14th Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, India, on July 6, 2021. Photo: AP
14th Dalai Lama
Modi sends birthday wishes to Tibet’s Dalai Lama amid strained India-China ties

  • The 86-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, who has been living in exile in northern India for some six decades, is regarded as a separatist by China
  • Observers said Modi’s engagement with the Dalai Lama signalled a shift in New Delhi’s adherence to Beijing’s ‘One China’ policy and would be welcomed by Tibetans in India

Kunal Purohit
Agencies  and Kunal Purohit

Updated: 8:48pm, 6 Jul, 2021

