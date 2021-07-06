Exiled Tibetan government officials watch a video message from the 14th Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, India, on July 6, 2021. Photo: AP
Modi sends birthday wishes to Tibet’s Dalai Lama amid strained India-China ties
- The 86-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, who has been living in exile in northern India for some six decades, is regarded as a separatist by China
- Observers said Modi’s engagement with the Dalai Lama signalled a shift in New Delhi’s adherence to Beijing’s ‘One China’ policy and would be welcomed by Tibetans in India
Topic | 14th Dalai Lama
Exiled Tibetan government officials watch a video message from the 14th Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, India, on July 6, 2021. Photo: AP