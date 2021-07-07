Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar pictured with actress Priyanka Chopra in 2011 during his 89th birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Photo: AFP Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar pictured with actress Priyanka Chopra in 2011 during his 89th birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, ‘Tragedy King’, dies at 98

  • The ‘Tragedy King’ title came from Kumar’s numerous serious roles. In several, his character died as a frustrated lover and a drunkard
  • He was hospitalised twice last month after he complained of breathlessness. His family tweeted the announcement of his death

Associated Press in New Delhi

Updated: 3:13pm, 7 Jul, 2021

Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar pictured with actress Priyanka Chopra in 2011 during his 89th birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Photo: AFP Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar pictured with actress Priyanka Chopra in 2011 during his 89th birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar pictured with actress Priyanka Chopra in 2011 during his 89th birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
