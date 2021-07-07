Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar pictured with actress Priyanka Chopra in 2011 during his 89th birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, ‘Tragedy King’, dies at 98
- The ‘Tragedy King’ title came from Kumar’s numerous serious roles. In several, his character died as a frustrated lover and a drunkard
- He was hospitalised twice last month after he complained of breathlessness. His family tweeted the announcement of his death
Topic | Asian cinema: Bollywood
Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar pictured with actress Priyanka Chopra in 2011 during his 89th birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Photo: AFP