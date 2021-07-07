India has a Covid-19 death toll of more than 400,000, the third-highest in the world. Photo: Reuters India has a Covid-19 death toll of more than 400,000, the third-highest in the world. Photo: Reuters
India has a Covid-19 death toll of more than 400,000, the third-highest in the world. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

India’s Modi reshuffles cabinet amid drop in popularity during Covid-19 pandemic

  • Analysts say the move is a reflection of Modi’s falling popularity over the government’s handling of the pandemic
  • Health Minister Harsh Vardhan came in for particular criticism during a catastrophic Covid-19 wave in April and May

Topic |   India
Agence France-PresseReuters
Agence France-Presse  and Reuters

Updated: 11:04pm, 7 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
India has a Covid-19 death toll of more than 400,000, the third-highest in the world. Photo: Reuters India has a Covid-19 death toll of more than 400,000, the third-highest in the world. Photo: Reuters
India has a Covid-19 death toll of more than 400,000, the third-highest in the world. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE