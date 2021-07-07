India has a Covid-19 death toll of more than 400,000, the third-highest in the world. Photo: Reuters
India’s Modi reshuffles cabinet amid drop in popularity during Covid-19 pandemic
- Analysts say the move is a reflection of Modi’s falling popularity over the government’s handling of the pandemic
- Health Minister Harsh Vardhan came in for particular criticism during a catastrophic Covid-19 wave in April and May
Topic | India
India has a Covid-19 death toll of more than 400,000, the third-highest in the world. Photo: Reuters