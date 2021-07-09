Firefighters try to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a factory in Rupganj, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh factory fire kills 52, workers jump from upper floors to escape
- About 30 people were injured in the blaze that broke out at a food and beverage factory in Rupganj
- A Dhaka fire department official said the inferno took off because highly flammable chemicals and plastics had been stockpiled inside
Topic | Bangladesh
