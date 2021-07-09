Firefighters try to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a factory in Rupganj, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters Firefighters try to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a factory in Rupganj, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh
Bangladesh factory fire kills 52, workers jump from upper floors to escape

  • About 30 people were injured in the blaze that broke out at a food and beverage factory in Rupganj
  • A Dhaka fire department official said the inferno took off because highly flammable chemicals and plastics had been stockpiled inside

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:07pm, 9 Jul, 2021

