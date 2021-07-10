A Sri Lankan Army Medical officer administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at the Army Hospital vaccination site in Colombo. Photo: DPA A Sri Lankan Army Medical officer administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at the Army Hospital vaccination site in Colombo. Photo: DPA
A Sri Lankan Army Medical officer administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at the Army Hospital vaccination site in Colombo. Photo: DPA
Asia /  South Asia

Sri Lanka to get 1.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine before end of this month

  • Sri Lanka stopped getting supplies of India-made AstraZeneca vaccines earlier this year, after New Delhi froze exports
  • With hundreds of thousands waiting for their second shot of the vaccine, some were this week given Pfizer vaccines as their second dose instead

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:16am, 10 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Sri Lankan Army Medical officer administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at the Army Hospital vaccination site in Colombo. Photo: DPA A Sri Lankan Army Medical officer administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at the Army Hospital vaccination site in Colombo. Photo: DPA
A Sri Lankan Army Medical officer administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at the Army Hospital vaccination site in Colombo. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE