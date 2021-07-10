A Sri Lankan Army Medical officer administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at the Army Hospital vaccination site in Colombo. Photo: DPA
Sri Lanka to get 1.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine before end of this month
- Sri Lanka stopped getting supplies of India-made AstraZeneca vaccines earlier this year, after New Delhi froze exports
- With hundreds of thousands waiting for their second shot of the vaccine, some were this week given Pfizer vaccines as their second dose instead
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Sri Lankan Army Medical officer administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at the Army Hospital vaccination site in Colombo. Photo: DPA