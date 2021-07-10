Firefighters try to douse a fire at the Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj. Photo: Zuma Wire/dpa
Bangladesh probes deadly factory blaze that saw workers jumping out of building
- Many workers had jumped out of the burning building to escape, as a key exit out of the working areas was locked
- Police have started collecting DNA samples from victims’ relatives as none of the charred bodies retrieved from the debris could be recognised
Topic | Bangladesh
