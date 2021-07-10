Many among India’s 170 million Muslims say they feel like second-class citizens since Modi’s BJP came to power in 2014. File photo: AP Many among India’s 170 million Muslims say they feel like second-class citizens since Modi’s BJP came to power in 2014. File photo: AP
Indian trolls offer Muslim women for sale in fake online ‘auction’

  • Photos of more than 80 women were reportedly uploaded to GitHub under the title ‘Sulli deal of the day’
  • Police are investigating the case which victims say illustrates growing Islamophobia across the country

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:47pm, 10 Jul, 2021

