Many among India’s 170 million Muslims say they feel like second-class citizens since Modi’s BJP came to power in 2014. File photo: AP
Indian trolls offer Muslim women for sale in fake online ‘auction’
- Photos of more than 80 women were reportedly uploaded to GitHub under the title ‘Sulli deal of the day’
- Police are investigating the case which victims say illustrates growing Islamophobia across the country
Topic | India
Many among India’s 170 million Muslims say they feel like second-class citizens since Modi’s BJP came to power in 2014. File photo: AP