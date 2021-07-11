Children watch health workers in India’s Uttar Pradesh last month during a campaign to persuade village elders to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo: AP
India’s most populous state pushes two-child policy, citing ‘limited ecological and economic resources’
- Uttar Pradesh is the second state ruled by the BJP to propose legislation aimed at discouraging couples from having more than two children
- If it were a country, its 240 million people would make it the world’s fifth-most populous. Its population density is more than double the national average
