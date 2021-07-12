Nepal’s Prime Ninister K.P. Sharma Oli speaks at the United Nations Headquarters in New York in 2018. Photo: EPA
Nepal court removes PM K.P. Sharma Oli, reinstates parliament’s dissolved lower house: lawyer
- Oli in May directed the country’s president to dissolve parliament’s lower house, and announce new elections later this year
- Monday’s Supreme Court order removes Oli and upholds the leader of the opposition’s claim to be PM, a lawyer who helped file the petition said
Topic | Nepal
