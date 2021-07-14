Rani, a dwarf cow in Nabinagar near Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Meet Rani – at just 20 inches tall, she could be the world’s smallest cow
- If confirmed by Guinness World Records, the 23-month-old cow is about four inches shorter than Manikyam, the current title holder for the world’s smallest cow
- Rani is 57 pounds, 27 inches wide and 20 inches tall. Hundreds have come to visit Rani at a small farm in Bangladesh
