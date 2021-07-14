A volunteer for Khana Chahiye, or Want Food collective, distributes free food packs to those in need in Mumbai, India, earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Hunger stalks India as lockdowns force hundreds of millions out of work, into poverty
- Some 529 million Indians were living on less than US$5 a day in October, a university study found – an increase of 230 million from March 2020
- Activists said the desperation for food among families with two wage earners, in particular, was ‘unprecedented’ as life savings are depleted
Topic | Coronavirus India
