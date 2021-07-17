Pakistan bus blast: Chinese firm halts work on dam, fires local workers
- The China Gezhouba Group Company suspended work on the Dasu hydro project in Kohistan
- Beijing has sent experts to Pakistan to probe the attack that killed nine Chinese workers
A Chinese construction firm announced the suspension of work on a hydropower project in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, days after a
The China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) suspended work on the Dasu hydro project and laid off all Pakistani workers, according to a statement.
Earlier in the day,
“We reassure the Chinese government that culprits behind the attack will not be forgiven,” Ahmed said.
“China and Pakistan will work together to find out the truth,” Chinese public security minister Zhao Kezhi said in a statement after a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart.
Beijing has “sent technical experts in criminal investigation to Pakistan to assist in the investigation”, he added.
Meanwhile, a 15-member team of Chinese officials visited the site where the shuttle bus carrying Chinese workers was hit by a blast on Wednesday.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Nine Chinese nationals among 13 killed in Pakistan bus blast
The other three people killed in the explosion were Pakistanis, while around 28 were injured.
Investigations into the incident were ongoing, according to the minister, but Pakistan's foreign minister was to travel to Beijing on Sunday to update Chinese authorities on the attack.
Beijing is building the Dasu hydropower project in the district of Kohistan under an investment plan that forms part of the
China is undertaking an estimated 62-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and a special security division comprising 15,000 troops has been set up to protect hundreds of Chinese nationals.
However, Chinese nationals in particular and CPEC in general have been the subject of targeted attacks.
In August 2018, a suicide attack targeting Chinese engineers took place in Balochistan. A few months later, gunmen tried to storm the Chinese consulate in the port city of Karachi.
Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse