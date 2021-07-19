National Disaster Response Force staff recover a body from the rubble after a landslide at a Bharat Nagar slum in Chembur, Mumbai, India on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE,
At least 34 killed in landslide, wall collapse in India monsoon rains
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences and said that there would be financial compensation for victims’ families
- A falling tree demolished a wall in the eastern suburb of Chembur on Sunday, burying nearby residents, the National Disaster Response Force said
Topic | India
