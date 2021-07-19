National Disaster Response Force staff recover a body from the rubble after a landslide at a Bharat Nagar slum in Chembur, Mumbai, India on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE, National Disaster Response Force staff recover a body from the rubble after a landslide at a Bharat Nagar slum in Chembur, Mumbai, India on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE,
National Disaster Response Force staff recover a body from the rubble after a landslide at a Bharat Nagar slum in Chembur, Mumbai, India on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE,
India
Asia /  South Asia

At least 34 killed in landslide, wall collapse in India monsoon rains

  • ﻿Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences and said that there would be financial compensation for victims’ families
  • A falling tree demolished a wall in the eastern suburb of Chembur on Sunday, burying nearby residents, the National Disaster Response Force said

Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:08am, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
National Disaster Response Force staff recover a body from the rubble after a landslide at a Bharat Nagar slum in Chembur, Mumbai, India on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE, National Disaster Response Force staff recover a body from the rubble after a landslide at a Bharat Nagar slum in Chembur, Mumbai, India on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE,
National Disaster Response Force staff recover a body from the rubble after a landslide at a Bharat Nagar slum in Chembur, Mumbai, India on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE,
READ FULL ARTICLE