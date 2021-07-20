A security official carries a man injured in a bus accident near Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan on Monday. Photo: AFP
Bus crashes in central Pakistan, killing 33 people and injuring 40
- The passengers on the packed bus were mostly labourers travelling home for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha
- Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. The bus driver was among the dead
Topic | Pakistan
A security official carries a man injured in a bus accident near Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan on Monday. Photo: AFP