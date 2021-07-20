Protesters in New Delhi shout slogans as they accuse the Modi government of spying on opponents, journalists and activists. Photo: AP
Indian parliament in uproar over report Modi administration spied on opponents, media
- The session was disrupted repeatedly as opposition lawmakers demanded a probe into how the spyware, known as Pegasus, was used in India
- The protests came after a report provided evidence the spyware from the Israel-based NSO Group was used to allegedly infiltrate devices of targets in 50 nations
