Indian farmers shout anti-government slogans during a protest in New Delhi. Photo: AP
Indian farmers protest against contentious agriculture laws near parliament
- Farmers pushing for repeal of the legislations gather at Jantar Mantar, a protest site in New Delhi close to parliament
- They say the new laws favour large private retailers by freeing them to buy goods outside government-regulated wholesale grain markets
Topic | India
