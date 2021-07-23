Pandurang Jadhav cycles to make a food delivery in Mumbai. The famed tiffin box food deliverymen have battled the pandemic downturn and competition from start-ups. Photo: AFP
India’s famed ‘dabbawala’ food deliverymen tie up with restaurants to take on start-ups
- Mumbai’s roughly 5,000 tiffin lunchbox men have gained global recognition for delivering home-cooked food with clockwork precision
- But the Covid-19 pandemic and competition from delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy left them unable to work, until a deal with a restaurant chain
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Pandurang Jadhav cycles to make a food delivery in Mumbai. The famed tiffin box food deliverymen have battled the pandemic downturn and competition from start-ups. Photo: AFP