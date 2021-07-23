Pandurang Jadhav cycles to make a food delivery in Mumbai. The famed tiffin box food deliverymen have battled the pandemic downturn and competition from start-ups. Photo: AFP Pandurang Jadhav cycles to make a food delivery in Mumbai. The famed tiffin box food deliverymen have battled the pandemic downturn and competition from start-ups. Photo: AFP
India’s famed ‘dabbawala’ food deliverymen tie up with restaurants to take on start-ups

  • Mumbai’s roughly 5,000 tiffin lunchbox men have gained global recognition for delivering home-cooked food with clockwork precision
  • But the Covid-19 pandemic and competition from delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy left them unable to work, until a deal with a restaurant chain

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:19pm, 23 Jul, 2021

