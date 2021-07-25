Target Disaster Response Force (TDRF) workers carry the body of a victim at the site of a landslide at Taliye, India on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Rescuers in India hunt for survivors as monsoon death toll rises to 115
- A landslide in the hillside village of Taliye, south of Mumbai, flattened dozens of homes in a matter of minutes, witnesses said
- Torrential downpours have lashed India’s west coast in recent days, leaving dozens missing near Mumbai and causing the worst floods in decades in Goa
Topic | India
