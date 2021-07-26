India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), staff recover the body of a victim at the site of a landslide after heavy monsoon rains at Posare Khurd village in Khed district of Maharashtra on Sunday. Photo: AFP / National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), staff recover the body of a victim at the site of a landslide after heavy monsoon rains at Posare Khurd village in Khed district of Maharashtra on Sunday. Photo: AFP / National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)
Death toll in India monsoon climbs to 159 as rescuers search for dozens still missing

  • India’s west coast has been inundated by torrential rains since Thursday, with the country’s meteorological department warning of further downpours
  • Climate scientist Roxy Mathew Koll of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology said climate change was warming the Arabian Sea

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:18am, 26 Jul, 2021

