US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at New Delhi Palam Airport in New Delhi, India on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China and Afghanistan top agenda as United States’ Antony Blinken begins India visit
- Both sides will discuss the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban is expanding the territory it controls in the wake of a US troop withdrawal
- The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region against the backdrop of China’s military posturing also features prominently on the talks agenda
Topic | United States
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at New Delhi Palam Airport in New Delhi, India on Tuesday. Photo: AP