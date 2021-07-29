A police officer surveys the site after gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle belonging to a Chinese national in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters A police officer surveys the site after gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle belonging to a Chinese national in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
A police officer surveys the site after gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle belonging to a Chinese national in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  South Asia

Chinese worker wounded by gunmen in Pakistan’s Karachi

  • Masked assailants fired at a car carrying two Chinese nationals, hitting one passenger in the arm
  • The shooting comes weeks after nine Chinese workers were killed in northwest Pakistan when their bus was targeted in a bombing

Topic |   Chinese overseas
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:47am, 29 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A police officer surveys the site after gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle belonging to a Chinese national in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters A police officer surveys the site after gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle belonging to a Chinese national in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
A police officer surveys the site after gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle belonging to a Chinese national in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE