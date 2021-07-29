A police officer surveys the site after gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle belonging to a Chinese national in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese worker wounded by gunmen in Pakistan’s Karachi
- Masked assailants fired at a car carrying two Chinese nationals, hitting one passenger in the arm
- The shooting comes weeks after nine Chinese workers were killed in northwest Pakistan when their bus was targeted in a bombing
Topic | Chinese overseas
