Pakistanis gather at a vigil for Noor Mukadam, who was murdered in Islamabad. Photo: EPA Pakistanis gather at a vigil for Noor Mukadam, who was murdered in Islamabad. Photo: EPA
Pakistan shocked by grisly murder involving children from two elite families

  • Noor Mukadam, 27, the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, was found beheaded in a posh neighbourhood of Islamabad on July 20
  • Police have charged Zahir Jaffer, a US national and scion of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families, with murder

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:35pm, 30 Jul, 2021

