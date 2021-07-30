Pakistanis gather at a vigil for Noor Mukadam, who was murdered in Islamabad. Photo: EPA
Pakistan shocked by grisly murder involving children from two elite families
- Noor Mukadam, 27, the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, was found beheaded in a posh neighbourhood of Islamabad on July 20
- Police have charged Zahir Jaffer, a US national and scion of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families, with murder
Topic | Pakistan
Pakistanis gather at a vigil for Noor Mukadam, who was murdered in Islamabad. Photo: EPA