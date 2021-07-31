Malaysian protesters hold placards during a demonstration in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. Photo: AP Malaysian protesters hold placards during a demonstration in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. Photo: AP
Malaysian protesters demand resignation of PM Muhyiddin Yassin as coronavirus crisis worsens

  • It was the first sizeable demonstration in Malaysia for some time, as many had been reluctant to take to the streets due to restrictions
  • ‘We fight because while the people are suffering, this government is busy playing politics,’ says a demonstrator

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:11pm, 31 Jul, 2021

