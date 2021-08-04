Activists hold placards during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a girl. Photo: AFP Activists hold placards during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a girl. Photo: AFP
Activists hold placards during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a girl. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India orders judicial inquiry into rape, murder of 9-year-old girl

  • Four men have been arrested after the girl was allegedly killed and cremated on Sunday, in an incident which sparked days of protests
  • The safety of women and girls has been a major political issue in India since the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a student on a bus in Delhi

Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:58pm, 4 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Activists hold placards during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a girl. Photo: AFP Activists hold placards during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a girl. Photo: AFP
Activists hold placards during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a girl. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE