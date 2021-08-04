Activists hold placards during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a girl. Photo: AFP
India orders judicial inquiry into rape, murder of 9-year-old girl
- Four men have been arrested after the girl was allegedly killed and cremated on Sunday, in an incident which sparked days of protests
- The safety of women and girls has been a major political issue in India since the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a student on a bus in Delhi
