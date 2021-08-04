A lightning strike on a wedding party in Bangladesh has killed at least 17 people, officials said. Photo: AFP A lightning strike on a wedding party in Bangladesh has killed at least 17 people, officials said. Photo: AFP
A lightning strike on a wedding party in Bangladesh has killed at least 17 people, officials said. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh
Asia /  South Asia

Lightning strike on Bangladesh wedding party kills at least 17

  • The wedding party was on its way to the bride’s house when several bolts of lightning struck a boat terminal. The groom was among the 14 injured
  • Lightning kills hundreds of people in the South Asian nation each year

Topic |   Bangladesh
Agence France-PresseReuters
Agence France-Presse  and Reuters

Updated: 10:31pm, 4 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A lightning strike on a wedding party in Bangladesh has killed at least 17 people, officials said. Photo: AFP A lightning strike on a wedding party in Bangladesh has killed at least 17 people, officials said. Photo: AFP
A lightning strike on a wedding party in Bangladesh has killed at least 17 people, officials said. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE