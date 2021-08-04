A lightning strike on a wedding party in Bangladesh has killed at least 17 people, officials said. Photo: AFP
Lightning strike on Bangladesh wedding party kills at least 17
- The wedding party was on its way to the bride’s house when several bolts of lightning struck a boat terminal. The groom was among the 14 injured
- Lightning kills hundreds of people in the South Asian nation each year
Topic | Bangladesh
A lightning strike on a wedding party in Bangladesh has killed at least 17 people, officials said. Photo: AFP