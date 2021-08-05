People gather to show solidarity with Indian Kashmiris during a rally in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-administered Kashmir on August 5, 2021. Photo: AFP
Separatists in Indian Kashmir call for shutdown amid ‘Black Day’ protests
- Suspected rebels fired live shots in the air in Srinagar, where an explosive device also went off
- In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, protesters chanted anti-Indian slogans and burnt the country’s flags to show solidarity with Kashmiris across the border
Topic | Kashmir
