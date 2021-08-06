Indian soldiers in formation in the Ladakh region. Photo: Reuters
China-India border dispute: both countries pull back soldiers from eastern Ladakh’s Gogra region
- The Line of Actual Control separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh
- Last year, 20 Indian troops were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists along the disputed border
