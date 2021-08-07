Indian activists burn Pakistan’s flag. Photo: AFP Indian activists burn Pakistan’s flag. Photo: AFP
Indian activists burn Pakistan’s flag. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistani police arrest 50 people suspected of ransacking Hindu temple

  • The trouble in Bhong started after a court ruling that granted bail to an eight-year-old Hindu boy who was arrested for intentionally urinating on a carpet in a library housing religious texts
  • The mob alleged the boy committed blasphemy, an act punishable by death in Pakistan where mere accusations of blasphemy have in the past incited mobs to violence

Topic |   Pakistan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:31pm, 7 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian activists burn Pakistan’s flag. Photo: AFP Indian activists burn Pakistan’s flag. Photo: AFP
Indian activists burn Pakistan’s flag. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE