Nirav Modi’s empire came crashing down as allegations emerged of him fraudulently securing guarantees from India’s state-run lender. Photo: SCMP/Felix Wong Nirav Modi’s empire came crashing down as allegations emerged of him fraudulently securing guarantees from India’s state-run lender. Photo: SCMP/Felix Wong
Nirav Modi’s empire came crashing down as allegations emerged of him fraudulently securing guarantees from India’s state-run lender. Photo: SCMP/Felix Wong
Indian diamond tycoon Nirav Modi wins bid to appeal extradition from UK

  • The jeweller is wanted in India over allegations he defrauded the state-run Punjab National Bank of around US$2 billion
  • But his lawyers argued that being sent to India would worsen his suicidal feelings and subject him to a ‘Covid-rich prison’ in Mumbai

Updated: 8:32pm, 9 Aug, 2021

