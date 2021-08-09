Police in Bangladesh arrest Yasin, a social media star, for shooting a dance video with a girl at a mosque, triggering outrage in the country. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh arrests Likee social media star for shooting dance video with woman at mosque
- Yasin, 20, shot the clip of him dancing with a woman on the stairs of the Daudkandi Model Mosque and uploaded it on the Likee video sharing site
- It got more than 940,000 followers but his account has since been suspended and he was arrested for ‘hurting people’s religious sentiments’
