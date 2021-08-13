Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (R) and Javed Iqbal, chief of the Counter Terrorism Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, speak about the investigation into last month’s deadly bus blast. Photo: AFP
Pakistan says Dasu bus attack that killed Chinese workers was a suicide bombing
- Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistani Taliban militants, with links to al-Qaeda and Islamic State, carried out the July 14 attack
- They were backed by intelligence agencies in India and Afghanistan, he added
Topic | Pakistan
