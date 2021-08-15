People survey the site of a hand grenade attack in Quetta, Pakistan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE People survey the site of a hand grenade attack in Quetta, Pakistan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nine killed and nine wounded after grenade attack on truck in Pakistan’s Karachi

  • More than 20 people, including women and children, were passengers in the truck, returning from a wedding ceremony, when the attack happened
  • Police said an initial investigation suggests the attackers followed the truck and then threw hand grenades at one side of the vehicle

Associated Press
Updated: 4:32am, 15 Aug, 2021

