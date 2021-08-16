Sri Lanka’s former health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi. Photo: Facebook Sri Lanka’s former health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi. Photo: Facebook
Sri Lanka’s former health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi. Photo: Facebook
Sri Lankan health minister demoted for promoting magic potions to prevent Covid-19

  • Pavithra Wanniarachchi contracted the virus after publicly consuming and endorsing a ‘magic potion’ against Covid-19 made by a sorcerer
  • The number of daily virus deaths crossed 150 in the past week, overwhelming crematoriums, and daily cases have exceeded 3,000, with hospitals struggling to cope

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:42pm, 16 Aug, 2021

