Sri Lanka’s former health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi. Photo: Facebook
Sri Lankan health minister demoted for promoting magic potions to prevent Covid-19
- Pavithra Wanniarachchi contracted the virus after publicly consuming and endorsing a ‘magic potion’ against Covid-19 made by a sorcerer
- The number of daily virus deaths crossed 150 in the past week, overwhelming crematoriums, and daily cases have exceeded 3,000, with hospitals struggling to cope
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
