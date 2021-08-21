China is heavily involved in the development of the Gwadar port as part of a US$60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Photo: Xinhua
Two children killed in suicide bombing targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan
- Three others were wounded in the blast, which took place in the port city of Gwadar
- The incident comes after a bus attack in July that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese workers
Topic | Pakistan
