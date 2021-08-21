A royal elephant walks down a street on its way to Kandy, Sri Lanka's second largest city, to take part in a religious festival earlier in August. Photo: Xinhua A royal elephant walks down a street on its way to Kandy, Sri Lanka's second largest city, to take part in a religious festival earlier in August. Photo: Xinhua
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka’s new animal protection law bans ‘drunk-driving’ of elephants

  • Many rich Sri Lankans keep elephants as pets but complaints of ill-treatment and cruelty are widespread, resulting in new measures to protect the animals
  • Captive elephants must get biometric ID cards, and there are restrictions on their use in logging, in films, and in the tourism industry

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:30pm, 21 Aug, 2021

