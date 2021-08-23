Refugee and former Afghan policewoman Khatera Hashmi sits inside a rented flat in New Delhi. The Taliban shot her and gouged out her eyes, resulting in her fleeing to India last year. Photo: AP
After Taliban takeover, Afghan refugees in India doubt they will ever be able to return home
- Some of the refugees who fled Afghanistan expecting to return someday have had their hopes dashed, and believe their government and the US ‘failed’ them
- Life in India is tough, with many struggling to register as refugees because of a years-long backlog of applications
Topic | Afghanistan
