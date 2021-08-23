Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is pictured in February carrying the annual federal budget in a red case. Photo: AP
India to raise US$81 billion by leasing out state-owned infrastructure assets
- The National Monetisation Pipeline document unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is in line with PM Narendra Modi’s strategic divestment policy
- Assets including roads, railways, airports, stadiums, power lines and gas pipelines will be leased to private operators to fund new capital expenditure
Topic | India
