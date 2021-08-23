Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is pictured in February carrying the annual federal budget in a red case. Photo: AP Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is pictured in February carrying the annual federal budget in a red case. Photo: AP
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is pictured in February carrying the annual federal budget in a red case. Photo: AP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India to raise US$81 billion by leasing out state-owned infrastructure assets

  • The National Monetisation Pipeline document unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is in line with PM Narendra Modi’s strategic divestment policy
  • Assets including roads, railways, airports, stadiums, power lines and gas pipelines will be leased to private operators to fund new capital expenditure

Topic |   India
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:12pm, 23 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is pictured in February carrying the annual federal budget in a red case. Photo: AP Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is pictured in February carrying the annual federal budget in a red case. Photo: AP
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is pictured in February carrying the annual federal budget in a red case. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE