Onlookers gather as rescue operations are conducted to look for the victims of a boat that capsized in Brahmanbaria in eastern Bangladesh on Friday. At least 21 people were killed and dozens remain missing as a boat packed with passengers and a sand-laden cargo ship collided in a lake. Photo: AFP
At least 21 people dead, scores missing after passenger boat capsizes following collision in Bangladesh waterbody
- Rescuers recovered at least 21 bodies by late Friday, with survivors saying about 100 people were on board during the accident
- A witness said two cargo vessels hit the boat, which sank very quickly after colliding with another small boat.
Topic | Bangladesh
