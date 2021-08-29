People attend a candlelight vigil following the rape and murder of a young girl in New Delhi earlier in August. Photo: Reuters
Police in India charge priest, three others with rape, murder of Dalit girl, 9
- The low-caste girl was allegedly assaulted and killed after going to fetch water at a crematorium on August 1
- The four men, who face the death penalty, were officially charged by Delhi Police after witness testimony and ‘scientific, technical’ evidence
