People attend a candlelight vigil following the rape and murder of a young girl in New Delhi earlier in August. Photo: Reuters People attend a candlelight vigil following the rape and murder of a young girl in New Delhi earlier in August. Photo: Reuters
India
Police in India charge priest, three others with rape, murder of Dalit girl, 9

  • The low-caste girl was allegedly assaulted and killed after going to fetch water at a crematorium on August 1
  • The four men, who face the death penalty, were officially charged by Delhi Police after witness testimony and ‘scientific, technical’ evidence

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:00pm, 29 Aug, 2021

