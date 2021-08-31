Police escort suspects towards a court in Dhaka on August 31, 2021. Photo: AP
Bangladesh hands death sentence to 6 militants for killing gay activists
- Two men were hacked to death in Dhaka five years ago in a slaying claimed by Ansar Al Islam, the regional arm of al-Qaeda
- The killings were part of a series of attacks on atheist bloggers, academics and other minorities that led many to go into hiding or flee abroad
Topic | Bangladesh
Police escort suspects towards a court in Dhaka on August 31, 2021. Photo: AP