Police escort suspects towards a court in Dhaka on August 31, 2021. Photo: AP Police escort suspects towards a court in Dhaka on August 31, 2021. Photo: AP
Bangladesh
Bangladesh hands death sentence to 6 militants for killing gay activists

  • Two men were hacked to death in Dhaka five years ago in a slaying claimed by Ansar Al Islam, the regional arm of al-Qaeda
  • The killings were part of a series of attacks on atheist bloggers, academics and other minorities that led many to go into hiding or flee abroad

Reuters
Updated: 9:30pm, 31 Aug, 2021

