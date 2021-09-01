“The next two to three months are critical,” a senior Pakistani official said, adding that Islamabad feared a rise in militant attacks along the Afghan-Pakistan border, as the Taliban tried to fill a vacuum left by the collapse of Afghan forces and the Western-backed administration.

“We [the international community] have to assist the Taliban in reorganising their army in order for them to control their territory,” the source added, referring to the threat posed by resurgent rival militant groups including Isis.

US officials have repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting the Afghan Taliban, which fought in a civil war in the mid-1990s before seizing power in 1996.

Islamabad, one of the few capitals to recognise the Taliban government that was toppled in 2001, denies the charge.

Pakistan’s government has said that its influence over the movement has waned, particularly since the Taliban grew in confidence once Washington announced the date for the complete withdrawal of US and other foreign troops

The official, who has direct knowledge of the country’s security decisions, said Pakistan planned to send security and intelligence officials, possibly even the head of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency, to Kabul to help the Taliban reorganise the Afghan military.

An Afghan Taliban spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on security relations with Pakistan.

Though recognition of a new Taliban government was not immediately on the table, the official said, the world should not abandon Afghanistan.

“Whether we recognise the Taliban government or not, stability in Afghanistan is very important.”

The official warned that Islamic State Khorasan (Isis-K), a loosely-affiliated offshoot of Isis in Syria and Iraq, was actively looking to launch attacks and recruit new fighters.

Left unhindered, it would almost certainly grow from relatively small numbers currently.

The United States recently launched two drone strikes targeting Isis-K militants, including one in Kabul and one near the eastern border with Pakistan.

The strikes followed a pledge by President Joe Biden would hunt down the militants behind the recent suicide bombing.

The Taliban criticised the strikes as a “clear attack on Afghan territory”.

Pakistan, whose armed forces also possess unmanned drones as well as conventional aircraft, will avoid intervening directly in Afghanistan if at all possible, said the official.

The Afghan Taliban have reassured their neighbour that they will not allow their territory to be used by anyone planning attacks on Pakistan or any other country.