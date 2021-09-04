Afghans being evacuated aboard a Qatari transport plane, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, last month. Qatar has played a large role in US efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Photo: AP
Evacuated Afghans hoping to resettle in United States face extended limbo in third countries
- Following the scramble to evacuate vulnerable Afghans, thousands of people were now waiting in ‘transit hubs’ in third countries
- The hubs included US military bases in Qatar, Germany and Italy where Afghans must overcome bureaucratic hurdles to eventually enter the US
Afghans being evacuated aboard a Qatari transport plane, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, last month. Qatar has played a large role in US efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Photo: AP