Afghans being evacuated aboard a Qatari transport plane, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, last month. Qatar has played a large role in US efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Photo: AP
Evacuated Afghans hoping to resettle in United States face extended limbo in third countries

  • Following the scramble to evacuate vulnerable Afghans, thousands of people were now waiting in ‘transit hubs’ in third countries
  • The hubs included US military bases in Qatar, Germany and Italy where Afghans must overcome bureaucratic hurdles to eventually enter the US

Topic |   Afghanistan after the US withdrawal
Reuters
Updated: 4:01am, 4 Sep, 2021

